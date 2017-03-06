State rep asks Muslim students to take quiz

An Oklahoma state lawmaker is under fire for his questions to Muslim students.

State Congressman John Bennett gave a questionnaire to three students who went to visit him on Thursday.

It asked them to answer 17 questions such as “Do you beat your wife?” and “Do you denounce terrorist organizations like Hamas?”

In a written statement to a local news station, Bennett said the questions were based on Islamic teachings and were meant to be thought-provoking.

But the council on American-Islamic relations called them ‘hateful’ and ‘bigoted.’

State Democrats say Bennet, who has a history of inflammatory statements about Muslims, riddled the questionnaire with misinformation.

