State rep. may run against Sen. Warren in 2018

BOSTON (WHDH) - A local lawmaker is considering making a run at Senator Elizabeth Warren’s Senate seat.

Republican State Representative Geoff Diehl from Whitman is setting up a federal fundraising account for a potential run in 2018.

He co-chaired President Trump’s campaign in Massachusetts last year.

Diehl says Warren has not done enough to be re-elected.

According to a recent WBUR poll, 46 percent of people believe someone should replace Warren as Senator.

