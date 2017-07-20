HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) – The New Hampshire Attorney General released new details about the deadly police-involved shooting that happened outside a Hampton liquor store in June. The AG said Thursday that the incident was legally justified.

The incident was captured on surveillance video and radio transmission.

New Hampshire State Troopers Sgt. Keith Walker and Trooper Erik Willet opened fire on Barry Jones on June 13 outside the NH state liquor store off Interstate-95 in Hampton. Jones later died at the hospital after being shot three times.

State prosecutors say the troopers had been monitoring a report to be on the lookout for the 36-year-old suspect—said to be drunk and armed with a handgun. Video shows the weapon he pulled out as troopers were ordering him to put his hands up.

Troopers soon spotted Jones and the pickup truck outside the liquor store, and it was during that brief encounter that the troopers shot Jones. Prosecutors say the weapon, which turned out to be a BB gun, looked like the real thing.

Investigators say Jones sent a text to his ex-wife five minutes before the deadly confrontation that said it was “time for me to check out.”

The troopers have been on administrative leave. Officials say they will soon rejoin the force.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)