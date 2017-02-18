State seeks $6.2M to aid moms, inmates fight opioid abuse

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire is seeking $6.2 million in federal money over the next two years to combat the state’s opioid crisis.

The money is part of the 21st Century Cures Act, passed by Congress late last year to help states fight drug abuse.

New Hampshire would use the money to expand medication assisted treatment for pregnant and postpartum women and aid people suffering from substance abuse as they leave the prison system. The state also plans to use the money to establish peer support programs for teenagers whose parents use drugs and to target prevention programs and services to children involved with the Division for Children, Youth and Families.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu says targeting the money toward these populations will strengthen the state’s response to the crisis.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)