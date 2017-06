BOSTON (WHDH) - The state Senate is set to vote on the Pregnant Worker’s Fairness Act.

If approved, it provides extra protection for pregnant workers.

The bill would give workers access to breaks and lighter duty. It also prevents an employer from retaliating against that worker for asking for the protections.

The House previously passed the bill.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)