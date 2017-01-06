State Supreme Judicial Court to hear on marijuana sobriety tests

BOSTON (WHDH) - The State Supreme Judicial Court will meet Friday for a hearing that could impact the future of sobriety tests.

The test will be for drivers who are accused of operating under the influence of marijuana.

A man who was charged with operating under the influence in 2013 claims that tests can not properly determine marijuana intoxication.

Recreational use of the drug became legal after Massachusetts voted for legalization in November.

