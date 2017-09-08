State treasurer: NKOTB members among thousands owed money

BOSTON (WHDH) - According to the state treasurer’s office, a few famous residents are among thousands of people owed money by the state.

The office told 7’s Sharman Sacchetti that members of iconic boy band New Kids on the Block are owed money, which can be found on the state’s website, findmassmoney.com.

According to office aides, Jordan Knight is owed $151, while Danny Wood is owed $702. The band as a whole is owed $714.

The office says Knight’s money is from life insurance proceeds, while Wood is receiving refunds from a life insurance company. The band is set to receive money from a check they never cashed.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)