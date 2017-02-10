State trooper has thrilling first day on the job

For a Minnesota state trooper, his first day on the job ended in a dramatic rescue.

The trooper and his partner pulled over a driver for speeding, and the man took off, leading them on a 100 mile per hour chase.

Eventually that driver lost control and rolled down a hill.

That’s when the car caught fire and the three troopers on scene had to drag the man from the wreckage.

All three of those troopers were awarded for their bravery.

Watch the video above for more.

