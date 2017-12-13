State trooper hit by his own car on highway in Quincy

QUINCY, Mass. (WHDH) — A state trooper was taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning after he was hit by his own cruiser in Quincy.

The crash happened on I-93 South. State Police said the trooper was arresting a wrong-way driver when another car rear-ended his cruiser, which then struck him.

The trooper was taken to Boston Medical Center and is expected to be OK.

