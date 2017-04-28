State trooper hospitalized after being hit by alleged drunk driver in Methuen

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - A driver is expected in court on Friday after crashing into a state trooper.

The driver was allegedly drunk when he hit the state trooper Thursday night in Methuen.

The crash happened on I-495.

State Police said the trooper was setting up for road construction detail when his cruiser was struck.

The trooper was taken to Holy Family Hospital in Methuen with minor injuries.

The driver, 59-year-old Joseph Doiron, was taken to Lawrence General Hospital also with minor injuries.

The driver was arrested and charged with his fourth OUI offense along with speeding and having an open container of alcohol in his car.

