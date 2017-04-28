State trooper hospitalized after being hit by alleged drunken driver on I-495

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - A driver is expected in court on Friday after authorities say he crashed into work zone Thursday night and struck Massachusetts State Police trooper.

Joseph Doiron, 59, is accused of crashing into a construction area along I-495 in Methuen while drunk.

State Police say the trooper was setting up for a road construction detail when his cruiser was struck.

The trooper was taken to Holy Family Hospital in Methuen with minor injuries. Doiron was taken to Lawrence General Hospital with minor injuries.

Doiron was arrested and charged with his fourth OUI offense, along with speeding and having an open container of alcohol in his car.

