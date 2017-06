YARMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Trooper allegedly drove a cruiser into a tree off of Station Avenue in Yarmouth at 5:50pm.

Officials say the officer was responding to a rollover accident on Route 6.

According to another trooper on the scene, the officer in the crash was taken to Cape Cod Hospital.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

