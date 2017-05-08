State trooper injured after being hit by car in Burlington

BURLINGTON, MA (WHDH) - A dangerous drive landed one man behind bars and sent a state trooper to the hospital.

A Massachusetts State Police cruiser, occupied by a trooper protecting a road construction crew, was rear-ended by an alleged drunk driver in Burlington.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Sunday, at a work zone on Route 95 northbound.

Police say the driver who hit the cruiser tried to flee, and the trooper pursued the suspect on foot. The trooper had suffered a leg injury in the crash, according to officials.

The trooper, who has not yet been identified, was transported to Lahey Clinic in Burlington.

State Police identified the driver as Robert Cambria, 54, of Andover. He was transported to State Police barracks in Concord. He is being charged with operating under the influence of liquor.

