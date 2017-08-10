State Trooper injured after crash on I-495 in Franklin

FRANKLIN, MA (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Trooper was taken to the hospital after a crash involving four vehicles in Franklin.

According to officials, the state police cruiser was involved in a crash involving an SUV and two street sweepers.

The crash caused a fire at the scene.

Police say the trooper’s injuries are serious but not life-threatening. Two other people were also hurt in the crash.

We’ll have more information on this incident when it becomes available.

