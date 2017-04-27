State trooper injured after cruiser is hit by alleged drunken driver in Methuen

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - A state trooper is in the hospital Thursday after his cruiser was hit by an alleged drunken driver in Methuen Thursday night.

The crash happened on I-495. State Police said the trooper was setting up for road construction detail when his cruiser was struck.

The trooper was taken to Holy Family Hospital in Methuen with minor injuries. The driver, 59-year-old Joseph Doiron, was taken to Lawrence General Hospital also with minor injuries.

Doiron was arrested and charged with his fourth offense of OUI, along with speeding and having an open container of alcohol in his car. He is expected to be arraigned on Friday.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)