Trooper who hurt leg in crash chases down drunken driving suspect, police say

BURLINGTON, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — Massachusetts State Police say a leg injury didn’t stop a trooper from chasing down a suspected drunken driver who had crashed into the back of his parked vehicle.

Police say the trooper was stopped Sunday night on Interstate 95 with his emergency lights on, protecting a road work crew in Burlington. They say he was in the cruiser at about 8 p.m. when a vehicle driven by Robert Cambria, 54, of Andover, slammed into the cruiser’s back end.

Police say Cambria hit him and tried to run away, but the trooper was able to catch him and arrest him on suspicion of drunken driving. They say a breath test indicated Cambria had a blood-alcohol level that was double the legal limit.

Cambria is charged with OUI, negligent operation and speeding, among other charges.

The trooper was taken to a hospital for treatment. He since been released. His name has not been released.

Cambria was released from custody after posting bail.

