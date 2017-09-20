State trooper injured in Wareham cruiser crash

WAREHAM, MA (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Trooper was injured in a crash involving his cruiser and another vehicle in Wareham on Wednesday.

Officials say the incident happened on Route 25 West near mile marker 3.4, where a vehicle and a cruiser were involved in a two-car crash just before 4 p.m.

The trooper, who has not yet been identified, was taken to Toby Hospital in Wareham. The extent of his injuries is not yet known.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more information as it becomes available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)