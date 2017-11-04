State Trooper recovering at home after driver slammed into back of cruiser

NEWBURYPORT (WHDH) - A State Trooper is recovering at home after a driver in a pick-up truck slammed into the back of his cruiser.

Te crash happened Friday morning on I-95 South.

The trooper was working a construction detail at the time of the crash.

The driver of the pick-up truck slammed into the back of the officer’s cruiser, causing the vehicle to spin off to the side.

The truck’s driver, a 44-year-old man from Gorham, Maine, was not injured. He was issued a citation for failing to move over for an emergency vehicle.

The trooper’s minor injuries were treated at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport.

RELATED: Driver cited after slamming pickup truck into state police cruiser on I-95.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)