State trooper sentenced for 2014 OUI crash in North Andover

WOBURN, MA (WHDH) - A state trooper was sentenced to two years probation after he was convicted of driving drunk and causing a car crash back in 2014.

State Trooper Dale Jenkins was convicted on a misdemeanor charge of negligent operation. The jury did not convict him on a drunken driving charge.

Jenkins was off duty and admitted he had been drinking when he crashed his car into a telephone pole in North Andover. His passenger, Burlington firefighter Gerry Letendre, was seriously injured. Letendre’s attorney said he now has limited mobility and suffered permanent injuries to his neck.

“Although it was an accident, I will always feel responsible for not bringing Gerry home back to his family and loved ones,” Jenkins said in court.

The judge sentenced Jenkins to nine months in a house of corrections but the sentence was suspended. He was then sentenced to two years probation and will have to perform community service at a facility that treats spinal cord injuries.

