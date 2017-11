NEWBURYPORT, MA (WHDH) - Officials transported a Massachusetts state trooper to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 95 in Newburyport.

The crash happened Friday morning, leaving the cruiser in the middle of the highway’s median.

Crews have cleared the scene.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

