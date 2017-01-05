State troopers appear to drag man into woods during arrest in Swansea

SWANSEA, MA (WHDH) - Video captured by a bystander along Route 195 early Thursday morning shows Massachusetts state troopers apparently dragging a man into the woods after a crash in Swansea.

Police said troopers responded to the crash just before 1:45 a.m. Witnesses told troopers that they saw the vehicle cross all lanes of traffic before crashing into the woods.

Troopers found Amber Ivy and Torrence Johnson at the scene, both of whom climbed out of the car through a window, according to witnesses. Police said Ivy admitted to operating the vehicle while under the influence.

Police said troopers were forced to restrain Johnson after he tried to flee the scene. Johnson was said to be acting “aggressive, belligerent and combative” to troopers.

Johnson was given a chance to calm down to avoid arrest, but police said he urinated on the rear of the cruiser.

Police said troopers did not drag Johnson into the woods, but that they instead pulled him out of the way because he was “getting too close to traffic.”

After Johnson was taken in for booking, police said he fought with officers, bragged about assaulting jail staff, verbally abused Ivy and threatened to wreak havoc if he was not bailed out.

