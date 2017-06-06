State troopers rescue dog from inside tree in Kentucky

SALEM, KY (WHDH) — Police are sometimes called to rescue animals in precarious situations, but state troopers in Kentucky found a unique problem — a dog stuck inside a tree.

Two off-duty officers came to the aid of a dog trapped inside a tree in Salem, Kentucky on June 1. The officers were mowing a cemetery in the area when they heard a dog barking.

After looking for the animal, the officers found a dachshund trapped inside the trunk of a tree.

Officials say the dog had gotten into the tree through a nearby groundhog hole.

Troopers called the local fire department, who cut open the tree to get to the animal.

The dog, Rocco, was returned to his owner.

