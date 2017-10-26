State troopers wrangle rabbit stuck on Zakim Bridge

BOSTON (WHDH) - A pair of Massachusetts State troopers were put to the test Wednesday night as they frantically scrambled to wrangle a rabbit that was stuck on the Zakim Bridge.

Dustin Finch tweeted a video showing two troopers with boxing chasing the rabbit, which was running near the concrete wall that runs along Interstate 93.

After several failed attempts to capture the rabbit, both troopers finally came together it scooped it up off the road.

“Troopers caught this wascally wabbit on the Zakim Bridge tonight! Nice work,” Finch said.

