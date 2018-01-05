State worker dies while clearing snow at MWRA facility

ARLINGTON, MA (WHDH) - Officials say a Massachusetts state worker died after suffering a medical emergency while clearing snow on Thursday.

An employee of the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority suffered the medical emergency while at a storage facility in Arlington.

The man was taken to Mount Auburn Hospital, where he later passed away, according to officials.

The man’s name is being withheld at this time.

“The entire staff of the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority extends their thoughts and prayers to the individual’s family and friends at this very difficult time.” said Ria Convery, MWRA Communications Director.

