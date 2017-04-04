State’s highest court takes up immigration case

BOSTON (WHDH) - The state’s highest court took up an immigration case, where the defense argued that a local court official illegally detained an immigrant from Cambodia.

The man, named Lunn, was arrested in Boston on robbery charges last October. County prosecutors were not yet ready so the courts dropped the case. However, Lunn said he was held by an ICE detainer instead of being freed.

An attorney for the federal government said court officials can detain an immigrant if they see fit. He added that Lunn has committed several other robberies in multiple states.

“He was out on supervised released, he has not checked in,” said Joshua Press, attorney for the United States. “It appears that he may be up to good

Matthew Segal, the legal director of the ACLU, called the arrest unconstitutional. He said this is the first time a supreme court has taken up the issue of an arrest based solely on a request from ICE.

“There’s a real concern now because of the Trump administration’s approach to enforcing immigration law,” said Segal.

Lunn is allegedly still in ICE custody. He was ordered deported to Canada nine years ago due to his criminal record.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)