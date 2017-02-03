State’s most wanted sex offender captured in Puerto Rico

One of Massachusetts’ most wanted sex offenders has been captured, state police said.

Lenny E. Santiago, 35, of Pennsylvania, was arrested at a shelter in Ponce, Puerto Rico, for failing to register as a sex offender.

Santiago is considered a high risk level 3 sex offender, who was required to register after a 2002 conviction on two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person age 14 or older and three counts of open and gross lewdness and lascivious behavior, police said.

Police said Santiago assaulted three women in Methuen. Two of them were joggers and the third was pushing a baby stroller.

