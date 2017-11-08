Statue shattered, several headstones toppled at Watertown cemetery

WATERTOWN, MA (WHDH) - Police in Watertown are investigating after a holy statue and several headstones were knocked over at a cemetery in the city.

Officers responded Tuesday night around 7:30 p.m. to Patrick’s Cemetery on Belmont Street for a report of a statue of Mary that had been shattered and seven headstones that were overturned.

Police could be seen photographing and scanning the toppled headstones for figure prints on Wednesday morning.

The headstones were found scattered around different rows of graves.

“It’s a really sad thing to happen,” Elaine Grey told 7News. “I feel bad for people who are affected by this.”

The vandalism is under investigation.

