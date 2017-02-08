Statues outside Brockton church vandalized with spray paint

BROCKTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for the suspect who vandalized several statues outside a Brockton church on East Main Street.

Father Joe Raeke, the pastor of St. Edith Stein Catholic Church, said someone vandalized four statues between Monday night and Tuesday morning. Three white marble and granite statues were covered with black spray paint, while white paint was thrown on the bronze-plated statue of St. Edith out front.

Volunteers were hard at work Wednesday to help clean the statues. While the paint easily came off the bronze statue, volunteers said the marble and granite ones are more difficult to clean.

Raeke said the church is considering purchasing more lights and even security cameras for the exterior of the church as this is not the first time they have dealt with vandalism. The statue of Jesus had recently been restored as an Eagle Scout project and was then defaced. Shortly after they cleaned it up, Raeke said this most recent incident of vandalism happened. Last year, a rock was thrown through one of the church’s windows.

Raeke said the church will be praying for the suspect.

“Hoping and praying that the person woh did this or the individuals who did it are going to get the help they need because clearly doing this is not the way to resolve whatever issues they have,” said Raeke.

