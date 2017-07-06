Status hearing set for Vermont woman charged with killing 4

BARRE, Vt. (AP) — The prosecutor and the defense attorney in the case of a Vermont woman charged with killing three relatives and a social worker in 2015 are set to discuss the status of the case with a judge.

Jody Herring’s trial is scheduled to start Aug. 1. A court status conference is scheduled for Thursday in Barre.

Herring has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the deaths of social worker Lara Sobel; Herring’s cousins Regina Herring and Rhonda Herring; and her aunt Julie Falzarano.

Police say Herring was upset about losing custody of her 9-year-old daughter and believed Sobel had a role in the custody issue and her relatives had reported her to the state.

