‘Stay off the roads,’ Gov. Baker says ahead of Tuesday’s winter storm

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s main message ahead of what’s expected to be a “fast moving, high impact” storm on Tuesday: stay off the roads.

Some parts of Massachusetts could see up to 20 inches of snow on Tuesday. Many areas will see at least a foot of snow. Snowfall rates of 2-4 inches per hour is expected at times.

With driving conditions expected to be treacherous, Baker asked residents to “stay off the roads unless it is absolutely necessary.”

Baker said travel will be significantly impacted by the storm, warning that the snow is expected to hit hard and fast.

“This is going to be a lot of snow and it’s going to be a mess,” Baker said. “This thing is going to hit hard when it lands.”

Residents are asked to work from home if possible, but Baker is not calling for a travel ban.

“If people need to get somewhere, we urge them to use public transportation,” Baker said.

The MBTA’s train services will operate on a normal schedule, according to Baker. The commuter rail will operate on a severe weather schedule, meaning service will be in place on all the lines, but fewer trains will be running. Ferry service will be suspended. For more information on the MBTA’s storm schedule, click here.

Baker also warned that Logan Airport is expected to cancel hundreds of flights in wake of the storm.

