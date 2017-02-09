Steady snow falls in Essex County

ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) - 7’s Eric Kane was live in Andover as the snow storm continues to move through the area.

The area has gotten upwards of six inches of snow as of 2:30 p.m. There has been a steady amount of snow falling quickly.

Plow drivers that 7News spoke with in the area were clearing the interstate up to Salem, New Hampshire.

State officials have asked people to stay off the roads.

RELATED: Blizzard warnings issued as winter storm hammers Massachusetts

Snow piling up here in N. Andover, 6 inches so far. Wind picking up too. Stay warm! pic.twitter.com/8yFqSE2Ydk — Eric Kane (@EricKaneTV) February 9, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)