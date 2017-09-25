Steelers lineman who stood for national anthem now has top-selling NFL jersey

(WHDH) — A Pittsburgh Steelers lineman who stood up for the national anthem on Sunday while the rest of his teammates remained in the locker room now has the top-selling jersey in the NFL.

The Steelers decided as a group to stay in the locker room in protest of President Trump called players who disrespect the flag a “son of a bitch.” Trump also called on NFL to fire those players.

Alejandro Villanueva, an Army Ranger who served three tours in Afghanistan, walked down the tunnel to observe the anthem. Villanueva earned a Bronze Star for his services.

As of Monday afternoon, Villanueva’s No. 78 jersey was outselling superstars such as Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers on NFL.com’s merchandise store, according to CNN.

More than 200 players across the league protested the anthem, drawing massive attention to the league.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)