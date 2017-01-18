Steelers star Antonio Brown apologizes for livestreaming video

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has apologized for livestreaming video from the team’s locker room following its win over Kansas City.

Brown posted a message late Tuesday on Facebook and Twitter saying that he let his “emotions and general excitement get the best of” him. Brown’s 17-minute long livestream caught coach Mike Tomlin using a handful of profanities during his postgame speech, including a derogatory term for AFC championship game opponent New England.

Tomlin called his own choice of words regrettable and added that Brown was “selfish” for airing what is usually a private moment. The video received more than 900,000 views before being removed.

Brown wrote his actions were wrong. He also apologized to his teammates for providing a distraction with a shot at the Super Bowl on the line.

Tomlin said Brown will be disciplined internally but will be on the field on Sunday.

