BOSTON (AP) — Gloria Steinem, Meryl Streep, Viola Davis and others are headlining a sold-out women’s conference in Boston.

Steinem, a feminist icon, and the Academy Award-winning actresses are scheduled to participate in the 13th annual Massachusetts Conference for Women.

It opens Thursday at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center against a backdrop of expanding allegations of sexual misconduct against prominent men in Hollywood, politics and the media.

Other participants include designer, philanthropist and author Diane von Furstenberg; Skinnygirl founder Bethenny Frankel; and Barbara Lynch, an acclaimed restaurateur and award-winning chef.

Organizers say 10,000 people are expected to attend the conference, which will be devoted to themes of leadership, networking, inspiration, professional development and personal growth.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)