BOSTON (WHDH) - Golden State Warrior Steph Curry donated his signature sneakers to a Boston high school basketball team.

Curry gave each player on the boy’s Snowden International High School team a pair of the sneakers.

The team met Curry at the Under Armor store in Boston where he surprised the boys with the shoes.

The Warriors tweeted this picture of the Snowden team members holding their new shoes.

Snowden International High School’s 🏀 team ran into @StephenCurry30 at an @UnderArmour store…where he surprised them all with Curry 4s 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/FIh9OB95AX — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 16, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)