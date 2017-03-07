Stephen King ridicules Trump over phone tape allegation

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Best-selling author Stephen King is proving he can cook up a short story in 130-character increments.

King took to Twitter to ridicule Republican President Donald Trump’s claim that his predecessor tapped the phones at Trump Tower before the election.

The horror writer from Maine used three tweets to concoct a mocking scenario of former President Barack Obama sneaking into Trump Tower wearing a utility worker’s coveralls to tap phones while his wife, Michelle, served as lookout. He ended the brief tome over the weekend with Obama hiding in the White House closet — armed with scissors.

King was so angry over Trump’s election that he took a brief break from Twitter. Trump has been a frequent target of King since his return.

Not only did Obama tap Trump's phones, he stole the strawberry ice cream out of the mess locker. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 4, 2017

Obama tapped Trump's phones IN PERSON! Went in wearing a Con Ed coverall. Michelle stood guard while O spliced the lines. SAD! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 4, 2017

Trump should know OBAMA NEVER LEFT THE WHITE HOUSE! He's in the closet! HE HAS SCISSORS! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 4, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)