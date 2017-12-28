NEW YORK (WHDH) — People planning on ringing in the new year in the big cities will also see stepped up security.

Police in Las Vegas and New York City will be on high alerts as party-goers celebrate the beginning of 2018.

New York will be flooded with officers after the city saw two terror attacks in the last few months.

Following October’s deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas, there will be extra law enforcement there too.

“In previous years we had spotters in elevated positions throughout the downtown area and the Strip corridor. But this year, along with those spotters they will be accompanied with snipers,” said Sheriff Joseph Lambardo of the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

More than a million people are expected to be in New York City for the new year.

