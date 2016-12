MARSHFIELD, MA (WHDH) - Rock legend Steven Tyler is giving back this holiday season

He was in Marshfield today, where he made a generous donation to those in need.

The Aerosmith singer vought dozens of Star Market gift cards for the Marshfield food pantry.

Tyler even took time to pose for a selfie with some town officials.

He owns a home in Marshfield.

