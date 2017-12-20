Stolen Amazon packages found during probe of break-ins

BOSTON (AP) — Law enforcement officials in Massachusetts say they have recovered dozens of stolen Amazon packages and hope to get them to their rightful recipients in time for Christmas.

Attorney General Maura Healey’s office said Wednesday the packages were discovered in the Boston home of 33-year-old Dharol Joyner during a separate investigation into a spate of break-ins at restaurants in Taunton and Quincy.

Joyner pleaded not guilty to several charges related to a break-in at a Wendy’s restaurant and was ordered held on $7,500 bail.

Police believe Joyner allegedly stole the Amazon packages while working part-time as a delivery contractor.

The packages are being returned to Amazon in the hopes they can be delivered by the holiday.

Police say three other men have been charged in connection with the restaurant thefts.

