CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - An investigating is underway in Cambridge after police say someone stole a backhoe, smashed it into multiple cars and the fled.

Officers responded to the area of Richdale and Hubbard avenues for a report of a backhoe hitting and damaging five cars Tuesday morning.

“We are treating this as a crime scene,” Deputy Supt. Jack Albert said. “We have detectives on scene checking for evidence that we can trace back to a backhoe.”

Officials recovered the backhoe in the area of Avon Hill and Linnaean streets. Police are working to determine if it was stolen from a nearby construction site.

A Cambridge police officer spotted the backhoe around 7:45 a.m. near the Graham and Parks Alternative School, which is located less than a mile away from the damaged cars.

“I have not seen this in the 31 years that I’ve been a police officer,” Albert said. “This is a rarity.”

Authorities said no one was hurt. Police are searching for suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cambridge Police Department.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)