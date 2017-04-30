LOS ANGELES (AP) — Detectives were investigating whether two suspects arrested in a stolen car are connected to a shooting rampage through Los Angeles suburbs that killed one man and left three others wounded after a carjacking, sheriff’s officials said Sunday.

A man and woman matching the description of the carjackers were taken into custody Saturday evening outside a motel in Whittier, according to Sgt. Vincent Plair.

Officials said the apparently random shootings began earlier Saturday after a woman was carjacked at gunpoint in Pico Rivera.

Shots were fired at three or more people in neighboring communities.

“It doesn’t appear they were target-specific or gang related,” Deputy Ryan Rouzan said Saturday about the shootings.

Jose Sahagun, 33, of Norwalk died of his wounds at a hospital, the coroner’s office said.

The victim of the carjacking was unharmed. The conditions of the other victims were not immediately available.

