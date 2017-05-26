Stolen sentimental baseball glove returned to Leominster teen

LEOMINSTER, MA (WHDH) - A Leominster High School baseball player’s glove was returned to him after he said it was stolen last week.

James Powers said a bag was taken from his pickup truck last week. Inside the bag was a custom-made baseball glove that had been a gift from his older brother Richie, who passed away of bone cancer.

Powers’ mother said a neighbor found a glove and other belongings at a construction site near their church in Leominster.

