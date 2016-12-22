Stolen WWII Purple Heart medal returned to Plymouth home

PLYMOUTH (WHDH) - A priceless war medal that belonged to a Plymouth man’s father was returned to his house, months after it was stolen.

“The police seemed to think maybe they’re thieves with a conscience,” said Paul Curtis.

Curtis said his house was broken into back in April. The thieves got away with jewelry, computers, musical instruments and his father Robert’s Purple Heart medal. Robert Curtis, a paratrooper during World War II, earned the medal when he was wounded during the Battle of the Bulge. He died in 1991.

A few weeks ago, Curtis was surprised to find his father’s medal left on the front walkway of his house.

“Merry Christmas, Happy New Year and thank you for returning this,” said Curtis, when asked what he wanted to say to the people who robbed his house and returned the medal. “It means a lot to my family and I hope you get over whatever problems you have.”

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)