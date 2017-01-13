Stoneham-based startup creates Keurig for marijuana

A startup company based in Stoneham, Massachusetts, will unveil later this year a Keurig-like device for medical marijuana users.

CannaKorp has created the “CannaCloud,” a device that they described as the “world’s first single-use, pod-based medical marijuana vaporizer system.

“CannaKorp is going to upgrade the whole experience of using medical marijuana,” stated Michael Bourque, CannaKorp co-founder and president.

The device works much like the popular Keurig coffee machines. According to CannaKorp, a user simply places a “CannaCup strain” into a canister. The canister can then be placed inside the CannaCloud and its vessel fills with vapor in less than a minute, according to the company.

The product is expected to be rolled out in cities across North America this year.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)