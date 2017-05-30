Stoneham man busted with large stash of drugs, police say

STONEHAM, MA (WHDH) - A Stoneham man is facing heroin trafficking charges after police say officers found a large stash of drugs last week inside his home.

An investigation into the illegal sale and distribution of heroin led authorities to the home of 34-year-old Andrew Comita, according to police.

Police say officers executed a search warrant Friday after witnessing Comita make a hand-to-hand transaction with someone in a car parked on his street.

A search of Comita’s home yielded 104.5 grams of heroin, 42 Xanax pills, 125 Tramadol pills, 41 Suboxone pills, 552 Methadone pills, three Clonazepam pills and $925 in cash, according to police.

Comita was arrested and later released on $5,000 bail. He is slated to appear in Woburn District Court on Tuesday.

