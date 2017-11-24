Stoneham police officers help woman deliver baby at home on Thanksgiving

STONEHAM (WHDH) - Stoneham Police Chief James McIntyre says two of his officers helped deliver a baby at a home in the town on Thanksgiving night.

Police responded just before 11 p.m. to a home on Pleasant Street for a report of a woman in labor and helped deliver a healthy baby boy.

After realizing the woman would not make it to the hospital in time, McIntyre says officers Christopher Murphy and Michael Colotti immediately began providing aid, helping her onto her back and propping her up with pillows.

Fire and EMS officials helped transported the woman to Winchester Hospital for additional evaluation.

“I’m proud of Officers Murphy and Colotti for their calm and professional response last night,” Chief McIntyre said. “This isn’t something that happens every day, and I want to congratulate the new mother and father on the birth of their son.”

Both the mother and son are said to be doing well. The boy’s birth marked the woman’s third child.

