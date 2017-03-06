Stoneham police seek man wanted in theft of church donation box

STONEHAM, MA (WHDH) - The Stoneham Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying and apprehending a man who they believe stole money from a local church on two occasions.

In February, police said officers responded to St. Patrick’s Parish for a report of a larceny. A janitor told investigators that he witnessed a man pry open a donation box with a large screwdriver and remove money.

The janitor followed the man and was able to snap photos of him.

Police said a similar incident happened at the same church in October. Investigators believe the same suspect is behind that theft as well.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 50s or 60s, with gray hair on the sides. He has a stocky build and was last seen wearing a green coat, red sweatshirt and blue jeans.

If anyone recognizes the suspect pictured, they are urged to call the police.

