Stonehill College student killed in boating accident in Denmark

COPENHAGEN (WHDH) – Stonehill College is mourning the loss of a student who was killed in a tragic boating accident in Denmark.

Investigators say Linsey Malia was on a small boat that was hit by a jet skier who was driving recklessly. A second American woman on the boat was also killed.

Malia was a junior at Stonehill and was studying abroad.

Stonehill College released a statement that reads in part:

As a peer mentor, a teaching assistant, a member of the Moreau Honors Program, a work study student within Athletics, and a volunteer with multiple campus partners – Linsey was a model student and member of the College community.

