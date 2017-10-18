Stonyfield announces voluntary yogurt recall

(WHDH) — The U.S. Food & Drug Administration says organic yogurt maker Stonyfield is voluntarily recalling its “O’Soy Strawberry” because it may contain an undeclared milk allergen.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The specific product being recalled comes in 5.3 ounce cups and has the code date of November 4, 2017 on the lid and carries UPC Code:0-52159 00603-7.

The product was distributed in several states, including Massachusetts, Maine and New Hampshire.

The yogurts are sold at natural food stores and grocery retailers nationwide.

