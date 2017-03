Stop and Shop has sparked outrage after deciding to remove baggers from check out lines.

Cashiers at the supermarkets will be bagging groceries instead.

Workers advocates say the move makes it harder for individuals with disabilities to find jobs.

While Stop and Shop officials believe removing baggers will make checkout lines move faster.

